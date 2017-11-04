Meet 2018’s International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame inductees

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 class of inductees…

Cayman 27 introduces us to these industry pioneers.

There are six men in the 2018 class, including american freelance photographer Stephen Frink. He’s publisher of ‘DAN alert diver’ and a Coral Restoration Foundation board member.

The next inductee is another American, Dick Rutkowsk, who helped popularise the use of Nitrox and standardised hyperbaric chamber training.

Dr. H.S. Batuna is receiving posthumous honours for pioneering sustainable tourism in his native Indonesia, and helping set up the Bunaken Marine Park.

German scientist and inventor Wulf Koehler is honoured for his underwater camera housings and his role in building the GEO research dive vessel.

Boris Porotov of Kazakhstan taught himself to diver by trial and error, he produced scuba films for the Soviet Union and trained Soviet special underwater forces.

Last but not least, Captain Phillippe Tailliez, who introduced none other than Jacques Cousteau to free diving is honoured postumously as 2018’s early pioneer award winner.

Now, the big question, when will the scuba hall of fame finally find its own home? Tourism chief officer Stran Bodden says 2018 could be the year.

“We’re looking at that in 2018, because we probably wouldn’t build it purpose built, we would probably rent a space, so it wouldn’t be a construction project,” said Mr. Bodden.

Next year’s induction ceremony takes place on September 14th, 2018.

