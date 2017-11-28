C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Missing girls are back home

November 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Two Bodden Town girls reported missing last week have been found.
The RCIPS said 16-year-old Ueklaya Dixon and 15-year-old Motesha Mothen have returned home and are in good health.
The girls are both students at John Gray High School and were reported missing last Thursday (23 November) after they did not turn up at their pick up locations after school. The police thanked the public for their help to locate the girls.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

