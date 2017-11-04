MLA Bryan objects to Gov’t’s transshipment plans, Premier-“I’ll answer his charges”

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan is vowing to resist Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s plan to construct a transshipment port in his constituency.

Mr. Bryan said he, as well as, his constituents have been left in the dark on those plans.

“Government needs to clarify exactly what their position is on this and for my constituents to know, because it is going to affect them, as well as, all of the businesses in the central part of George Town and those who are involved in the Tourism industry,” Mr. Bryan said.

We reached out to Premier McLaughlin for comment on Mr Bryan’s concern.

The Premier said he will respond comprehensively to Mr Bryan’s charges when he winds up the budget debate.

He also issued the following statement, “Mr Bryan wants the Government to spend twice the current budget on a whole range of things he’s demanding. But simultaneously opposing every measure the Government is pursuing to bolster the economy, increase employment and economic opportunities for Caymanians and increase Government revenue. Where exactly does he think the money is going to come from to support the socialist agenda he is advocating?”

