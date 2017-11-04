C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News Politics

MLA Bryan objects to Gov’t’s transshipment plans, Premier-“I’ll answer his charges”

November 4, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan is vowing to resist Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s plan to construct a transshipment port in his constituency.
Mr. Bryan said he, as well as, his constituents have been left in the dark on those plans.
“Government needs to clarify exactly what their position is on this and for my constituents to know, because it is going to affect them, as well as, all of the businesses in the central part of George Town and those who are involved in the Tourism industry,” Mr. Bryan said.

We reached out to Premier McLaughlin for comment on Mr Bryan’s concern.

The Premier said he will respond comprehensively to Mr Bryan’s charges when he winds up the budget debate.

He also issued the following statement, “Mr Bryan wants the Government to spend twice the current budget on a whole range of things he’s demanding. But simultaneously opposing every measure the Government is pursuing to bolster the economy, increase employment and economic opportunities for Caymanians and increase Government revenue. Where exactly does he think the money is going to come from to support the socialist agenda he is advocating?”

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: