Movember begins, spreading awareness on men’s health

November 1, 2017
Philipp Richter
For the month of November, men are flaunting their mustaches to promote men’s health, from getting prostate checks, to spreading awareness on testicular cancer and mental health illnesses.

And tonight (01 November) King’s Head pub in Camana Bay is the venue to kick off this month’s events.

“As men, we are very stubborn, we tend to not really go get ourselves checked out so it’s really important to really just raise the awareness to do it,” said Bartender from the King’s Head, William Collins.

The celebrations run from 5:30 – 10:30pm.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

