Movember begins, spreading awareness on men’s health

For the month of November, men are flaunting their mustaches to promote men’s health, from getting prostate checks, to spreading awareness on testicular cancer and mental health illnesses.

And tonight (01 November) King’s Head pub in Camana Bay is the venue to kick off this month’s events.

“As men, we are very stubborn, we tend to not really go get ourselves checked out so it’s really important to really just raise the awareness to do it,” said Bartender from the King’s Head, William Collins.

The celebrations run from 5:30 – 10:30pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

