Crime News

Multiple Car Crash at Butterfield Roundabout

November 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
At least one man was hospitalized and a woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a multiple-vehicle crash yesterday that brought traffic in George Town to a standstill. Police say around 5:30pm a vehicle struck a bicyclist on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, near the Butterfield roundabout. That driver then collided with four other vehicles. A 52-year-old west bay woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI . The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police made four arrest yesterday for driving related offenses, including two for DUI, one for careless driving and one for dangerous driving.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

