At least one man was hospitalized and a woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a multiple-vehicle crash yesterday that brought traffic in George Town to a standstill. Police say around 5:30pm a vehicle struck a bicyclist on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, near the Butterfield roundabout. That driver then collided with four other vehicles. A 52-year-old west bay woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI . The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police made four arrest yesterday for driving related offenses, including two for DUI, one for careless driving and one for dangerous driving.
Multiple Car Crash at Butterfield Roundabout
November 10, 2017
1 Min Read
