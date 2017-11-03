National Orchestra to perform free concert under the stars

For 15 years, the Cayman National Orchestra has kept the pulse of the island’s classical music scene.Next week, the 40-member ensemble is staging a free concert under the stars.

National Orchestra musical director Jonathan Taylor sets the tempo, coaxing out a big sound from the 40-member ensemble, as it rehearses one last time before a free performance under the stars.

“Our concert has been entitled ‘Sounds of the Sea’, and it has been really inspired by Pirates Week and what’s going on very soon on the island,” said Mr. Taylor.

He told Cayman 27 the orchestra’s current crop of musicians has the chops to bring alive selections like Pirates of the Caribbean.

“There’s local people, natives, obviously lots of ex-pats, there’s people who are professional musicians, musicians in their spare time, and it’s just great to pull all those people together, teachers accountants, whoever it is, all of those hidden talents, just put it all together just to show what a fabulous group of people we’ve got on the island,” said Mr. Taylor.

Founder and Executive Director Sue Horrocks said despite the National Orchestra’s 15 years in Cayman, it is somewhat of a hidden gem.

“Somebody said the other week that they didn’t even realize that there was a Cayman National Orchestra, which galled me I have to say, but I think we all go around with our blinkers on, very busy people, and if it’s not right on the radio when we’re listening or right on the television when we are watching, things pass us by,” said Ms. Horrocks.

Both Ms. Horrocks and Mr. Taylor hope the public will turn up next Wednesday (8 October) for a night of music.

“This is homegrown culture,” said Ms. Horrocks.

“People should know about it, they should come and enjoy it.”

The orchestra will perform ‘Sounds of the Sea’ next Wednesday night at the Grand Old House. The performance is from 7 to 8pm. Reservations can be made by calling 949-9333, or join us for drinks at the bar.

The performance is slated the first in a series of pop-up concerts around the island.

