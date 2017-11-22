One car flees from car collision

Police are hunting the driver of a car that left a multiple-car collission last night at the Silver Oaks roundabout.

The crash tied up traffic along Crewe road and those trying to get to the Linford Pierson highway.

Police say, around 7:15pm, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving three vehicles. One of which collided with a CUC pole.

A blue Toyota Rav4 and black Ford Explorer were on scene when police arrived and the drivers were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for minor injuries, a white vehicle was also involved in the collision, but left the scene before police arrived.

The Police are appealing to anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Traffic Management Unit.

647-6254 / 949-7777

800-8477

