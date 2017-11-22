C3 Pure Fibre
One car flees from car collision

November 21, 2017
Philipp Richter
Police are hunting the driver of a car that left a multiple-car collission last night at the Silver Oaks roundabout.

The crash tied up traffic along Crewe road and those trying to get to the Linford Pierson highway.
Police say, around 7:15pm, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving three vehicles. One of which collided with a CUC pole.
A blue Toyota Rav4 and black Ford Explorer were on scene when police arrived and the drivers were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for minor injuries, a white vehicle was also involved in the collision, but left the scene before police arrived.

The Police are appealing to anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the Traffic Management Unit.

647-6254 / 949-7777
800-8477

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

