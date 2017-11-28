C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

One injured after collision near Linford Pierson Highway

November 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A two-car crash along the Linford Pearson highway yesterday (26 November) leaves one driver nursing minor injuries.
Police said at around 10:30am officers responded to a report of a collision on Rankin Drive, off Linford Pierson highway. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The collision caused a traffic pile-up along the highway.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

