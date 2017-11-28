A two-car crash along the Linford Pearson highway yesterday (26 November) leaves one driver nursing minor injuries.
Police said at around 10:30am officers responded to a report of a collision on Rankin Drive, off Linford Pierson highway. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The collision caused a traffic pile-up along the highway.
One injured after collision near Linford Pierson Highway
