Pirates Week district days changes

Pirates Week festival is days away in Grand Cayman but some are not happy with the new format being used for district celebrations.

Event organizers are not hosting district days, instead they are hosting a single celebration in George Town on the public holiday on Monday (13 November) on Albert Panton Street and Cardinal Avenue.

Executive director of Pirates Week, Melanie McField says the change is to mark the 40th anniversary of the festival.

“The idea is for these districts to make that portion of Albert Panton their own, so it’s for them to decorate it to make it as uniquely West Bay or uniquely East End as possible and give the history of the districts to the visitors whether they are locals or actual tourists,” said Melanie McField, executive director for Pirates Week.

Pirates Week kicks off on Thursday 9th of November till Monday the 13th in Grand Cayman.

