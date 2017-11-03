Police: Driver of flipped pick-up that crashed into utility pole not arrested for offence

The driver involved in a single-car crash that knocked down a utility pole and shut down traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway last month has not been arrested on suspicion of any crime.

Police Thursday (2 November) confirmed the man sustained what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. They say he still has some medical issues being addressed.

Police say he has not been placed in custody on suspicion of any offence but that investigations continue and the matter would be put before the Department of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.

