C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Police: Driver of flipped pick-up that crashed into utility pole not arrested for offence

November 2, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

The driver involved in a single-car crash that knocked down a utility pole and shut down traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway last month has not been arrested on suspicion of any crime. 

Police Thursday (2 November) confirmed the man sustained what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. They say he still has some medical issues being addressed.

Police say he has not been placed in custody on suspicion of any offence but that investigations continue and the matter would be put before the Department of Public Prosecutions for a ruling.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: