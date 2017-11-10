Police seek public’s help to locate stolen car

Police continue searching for a car they say was stolen from a residential area of George Town. A 1994 grey Honda Integra that looks similar to the one pictured in this story was taken just before 5 pm Wednesday (8 November) from Windermere Street. It has the registration number 111681. Police say it had been parked for about 10 days before it was stolen. The matter is currently being investigated by the police and anyone with information is asked to call the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777 or the Miami based call centre at 800 TIPS(8477).

