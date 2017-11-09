With Pirates Week approaching Police urge public: Do not drink and drive

Pirates Week begins tomorrow (9 November) in Grand Cayman.

It’s a time when revelers enjoy a bevy of food, music and of course rum.

That’s why the police urges caution as we head into Cayman’s National Festival.

This last weekend police say there were 6 DUI arrests and they don’t want to see those numbers increase as the festivities begin.

“We’re not saying don’t have fun, were just saying have fun responsibly if you know you’re going to drink organise for a taxi to pick you up, organise to have a designated driver,” says RCIPS Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery.

Pirates Week festivities in Grand Cayman kick off tomorrow with CUC’s Pan in de City event on Harbour Drive.

