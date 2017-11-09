Police warn about new email scan, 3 people have already fallen victim

Police warn of a new email scam where culprits purport to be bank employees seeking personal information. According to the RCIPS, three people have been victimized, one of whom had $14,000 stolen from their account. Detective constable Dean Murray says email scams are here to stay and the public should stay aware online. He added, ” The trends we are seeing is that at the moment its an email coming in or purporting to come from a bank asking for a client or customer to update there personal details via a link in the email.”

Mr. Murray said clicking that link gives criminals access to your personal information. He continued, ” The criminal will either completely overtake your personal computer it will give them the capability of sending emails and receiving emails which are literally ghosted on your computer and you will never know those emails were being sent.”

At least three people have fallen victim to the scam, one losing a significant sum of cash. Mr. Murray said there are some easy ways to steer clear of falling prey to these online scammers. He said, “As soon as you see an email with a request from a bank to click on the link you should be deleting it straight away. A bank will never ever ask you for any personal details and in particular will certainly never ask for you pin number.”

Another way to determine if an email is fraudulent is by looking at the domain name. Mr Murray stated,” You normally will find that it comes from a gmail account or an Hotmail account or Candwacky account. A bank will never use on of those email address,” he advised.

DC Murray said with these tips in mind people can protect themselves and surf securely.

If you’ve received an email you believe is fraudulent police say delete it and contact the bank immediately.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

