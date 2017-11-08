C3 Pure Fibre
PR approvals up to 302; 825 applications remain before board

November 7, 2017
Kevin Morales
20 more permanent residency applications were approved the week ending 20 October, bringing the number of PR approvals to 302 since the Immigration Department restarted processing applications earlier this year after a three-year hiatus.

825 applications remain before the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board to process.

Of the 623 applications reviewed since May, 302 have been approved, or 48%. 147 have been refused, 134 have been deferred. 4% have been withdrawn and 2% had No Power.

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

