Premier on LA immigration backlash: ‘No future in isolationist policies’

Premier and Immigration Minister Hon. Alden McLaughlin says Cayman cannot continue to flourish if it creates extremist policies on immigration and status grants.

The Premier made the comment Monday (6 November) as he pushed back on Opposition challenges to his administration’s management of immigration and their calls to limit status grants to by marriage or by descent only.

“There is no future, no future in isolationist policies, in over protectionism and in constantly hammering the source of Cayman’s prosperity,” the Premier said.

He said countries that continue to do well have properly managed immigration policies as it creates opportunities for all people.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

