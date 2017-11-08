C3 Pure Fibre
Public right-of-way restored at Old Prospect beach access path

November 7, 2017
Joe Avary
Beach access: restored. A fence blocking a marked beach access pathway along Old Prospect Road is gone, and the public is once again free to use the beach.

Cayman 27’s broke the story about the blocked path last week, helping bring this latest beach access blockage to light, and tonight our reporting has triggered action.

Planning confirmed this beach access path is registered as a 12 foot public right of way, and as of 11:15 Tuesday morning (7 November) the fence restricting access to the path had been removed.

However, it’s a bit of a mystery who removed the fence, as Public Works told Cayman 27 it was not them.

Planning Minister Joey Hew addressed the topic in the Legislative Assembly chamber last week, vowing no compromise.

“Our beaches and coast lines are a national asset and as such should remain a viable endowment and cherished legacy for our future generations to enjoy. Mr. Speaker, there should be no compromise on this,” said  Mr. Hew.

Now that the gate is down, would-be beachgoers may still find navigating the overgrown path a challenge. There’s also a four-foot wall to scale before reaching a stairway through the seawall that leads to the rocky beach below.

The Recreation Parks and Cemeteries Section of Public Works told Cayman 27 while the Lands and Survey Department has overall responsibility for all crown land and its rights of ways, the RCPS is responsible for cleaning and maintenance.

Earlier today Cayman 27 spoke with the residents of the home next to the newly-accessible path. They said they’ve received some harsh remarks from some in the community throughout the week, and they want everyone to know that fencing the access path was not their idea.

 

