Public Works apprentices graduate

Cayman’s construction industry gets a boost from Public Works Department as several CIFEC students graduated from it’s apprenticeship programme on Friday( 24 November.) Many in Cayman have been asking for more apprenticeship programme to equip students for the workforce and last year PWD responded to that call. Apprenticeship Programme Manager for Public Work Levi Allen said, “In the construction skills training the student are taught the underpinning associated with their area of specialization whether it is plumbing, side carpentry, air conditioning or electrical. They are taught skills and the attitude that are required by the industry.”

Mr Allen said it’s is not just putting the students to work in the field, but teaching them the theoretical component and mentorship aspect. He said, “At the end of the level two City and Guilds diploma the graduates will be equipped to be self-directed workers in the construction industry.” Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said he was extremely proud of the response to the year and a half training. He said, “To see so many of our young many coming forward and being part of a solution filling a huge need gap in our country where we need people who are trained to a very high level in construction i, in a/c technician, in electrical. These young men has made us very proud today.”

Planning and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew says programmes like this for too long have been just an idea. He said, “What we have done here is utilize what we already have here at the Public Works Department along with the great work that the CIFEC unit is doing and taking it to the next level.” The second cohort of the programme is already into 8 weeks. The programme is certified by City and Guilds of London and for now the programme can only hold about 12 students, but the ministry says plans are in the works to expand the intake.

