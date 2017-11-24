Public Works bounce back after delays to complete WB dock repair

The West Bay dock is as good as new, and perhaps even better than new after Public Works Department crews complete repairs.

Workers put the finishing touches on the rebuilt dock yesterday and this morning, after weeks of delay due to some part sourcing issues. Crews doubled up on wooden ledgers to make the dock more robust and replaced bolts and other hardware components to better resist corrosion.

“It will be stronger, we put in more joists, more stainless steel bolts, so it will be a lot stronger than it was before,” said PWD Construction manager James McLaughlin. “I’m quite happy and proud with the work the crew has done.”

The dock has been out of service since October 6th. when it was pounded with heavy surf during tropical storm Nate. More than 90% of the dock was destroyed in the storm.

Last Wednesday (15 November), Cayman 27 reported on concerns from those in the dive industry that works were proceeding too slowly, especially as US Thanksgiving, one of the industry’s busiest periods, approached.

Public Works said at the time they were targeting a 30 November completion date, but were able to complete the works a week ahead of schedule.

