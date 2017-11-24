C3 Pure Fibre
Public Works bounce back after delays to complete WB dock repair

November 23, 2017
Joe Avary
The West Bay Dock is as good as new, and perhaps even better after PWD completed repairs and upgrades made necessary by Tropical Storm Nate.

Workers put the finishing touches on the rebuilt dock yesterday and this morning, after weeks of delay due to some part sourcing issues. Crews doubled up on wooden ledgers to make the dock more robust and replaced bolts and other hardware components to better resist corrosion.

“It will be stronger, we put in more joists, more stainless steel bolts, so it will be a lot stronger than it was before,” said PWD Construction manager James McLaughlin. “I’m quite happy and proud with the work the crew has done.”

The dock has been out of service since October 6th. when it was pounded with heavy surf during tropical storm Nate. More than 90% of the dock was destroyed in the storm.

Last Wednesday (15 November), Cayman 27 reported on concerns from those in the dive industry that works were proceeding too slowly, especially as US Thanksgiving, one of the industry’s busiest periods, approached.

Public Works said at the time they were targeting a 30 November completion date, but were able to complete the works a week ahead of schedule.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

