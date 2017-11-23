R.C.I.P.S close Poindexter Road on weekday mornings

While police say no adverse incidents have been recorded at the intersection between Shamrock Road and Poindexter Road they say closing it to morning traffic was necessary for public safety.

This in response to complaints from residents about speeding in the area, a move welcomed by the community.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

Since Wednesday the 15th of November the intersection between Poindexter Road and Shamrock Road is closed by police, a needed move according to Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence.

“So there is the issue of noise, there is the issue of speeding and also an impact in terms of the quality of life,” said Acting Chief Inspector of Traffic, Roads & Neighborhood policing, Everton Spence.

From 7am till 9am, Monday to Friday, the road only has local access, it’s aimed at stopping people from using the road as a shortcut.

“And that is how they get into the Prospect area mainly and from there, they use the side roads in an attempt to avoid traffic,” said Mr. Spence

Poindexter road resident, Mickey Whittaker says before the traffic change, there was chaos in that area.

“You’ll start to have a lot of people coming down this road, speeding and even overtaking people just to get one parking space ahead of someone at the end of the day, not really getting anywhere,” said Prospect Resident, Mickey Whittaker.

He says the situation created safety concerns for residents who exercise or walk their dogs early morning.

“I know I’ve screamed at a lady out here you know, we had another that was ill and you know she’s taking her time to get across the road and their still just flying through here you know,” said Mr. Whittaker.

The R.C.I.P.S. says they are working alongside the national roads authority to find ways to elevate morning traffic, as well as to keep residents safe.

“You know I know a lot of people who are frustrated by the road being closed, I don’t know how effective that has been with alleviating the traffic, but you got to try something,” said Mr. Whittaker.

“If that plan is successful it would serve to alleviate the amount of traffic that we’re seeing going off into side roads and shortcuts in order to escape traffic,” said Mr. Spence

The police along with representatives from Government will host a meeting tomorrow night at the Seafarer’s Hall in Prospect starting at 7pm to address the new changes and other plans for the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

