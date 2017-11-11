Sea wall encourages mangrove growth

The new sea barriers at The Barcadere Marina, not only keeps the waters calm, but it encourages nature to flourish.

General Manager of The Barcadere Marina, Neville Scott, says the calm waters inside the Barbour have allowed mangroves to grow and dig roots into the stone. He says six additional stone islands were submerged on crown land, to grow more mangroves.

“And that little area we’ve created out there will be a little mangrove lined lagoon, where we can have young fish flourshing and I can tell you from experience they’re already in there even inside our marina,” said General Manager of The Barcadere Marina, Neville Scott.

Mr. Scott says the 6 island development was in partnership with the Department of Environment and it will help improve the quality of life for the marine habitat in the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

