Seven Gov’t agencies seeking recruits

Are you interested in working for the Government?

Well you may get your shot at a job next week.

Seven Government agencies are looking for recruits and they are hosting a job fair to find the ideal candidates.

Police, Fire services, Immigration and Customs are among the agencies looking for a few good men and women at the fair, which will be held at the George Town Town Hall.

Fire officer Randy Rankin said it’s a great opportunity for those seeking new career opportunities.

“It’s a process and you still have to meet the prerequisite for each individual organization but, you’ve already proven yourself in one government entity, so obviously they have something to be able to verify a lot easier,” said Mr. Rankin.

The job fair is open to all Caymanians and runs from 3-7 pm on 09 November.

