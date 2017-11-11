Shot fired in Margaritaville parking lot for 2nd time in 6 weeks

Police say an altercation in the parking lot outside the Margaritaville night club ended with a gunshot damaging a vehicle and two suspects eluding police.

It’s the second time in six weeks police say a firearm was discharged outside the establishment and it was one of two violent incidents police responded to on Friday (10 November).

Police originally arrived at the George Town location just before midnight to respond to a 19-year-old man who was struck in his face with a bottle. Police say he suffered a cut to his neck. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated and released.

While officers tended to that incident, they were made aware of another altercation happening in the parking lot, according to an RCIPS press release. A firearm was discharged as armed officers approached, according to police. Officers pursued two men dressed in dark clothing toward Fort Street but the suspects made off. Police then discovered what appeared to be gunshot damage to a vehicle in the parking lot.

In relation to the man who was hit with a bottle, police are seeking two men — the first is described as having brown skin, a slim build, about 5-feet, 8 inches tall with braided hair with beads at the ends. The second male is described as having light skin, also about 5’8” tall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

