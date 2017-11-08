C3 Pure Fibre
Business News

Southwest Airlines adds new flight route

November 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Passengers travelling between Grand Cayman and Houston, Texas will soon have another flight option.
This as Southwest Airlines announces direct flights from Grand Cayman to Houston, starting summer next year. The company said the flights will only be seasonal and will commence June 2018, nearly one year since its inaugural Florida flight touched down in Cayman. Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell said those Florida flights increased occupancy and air arrivals. The Minister added, ” Texas is a major source market for stay-over visitors, we anticipate similar success with the launch of southwest’s Houston summer route.” Southwest said flights will run weekly starting on Saturday 9 June 2018.

