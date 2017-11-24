C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Stephens out of prison on conditional release

November 23, 2017
Kevin Morales
The former track coach sentenced to 18 months behind bars earlier this year is out of Northward Prison.

Ato Stephens in August was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network stemming from illicit photos he received from a then 14-year-old girl he coached.

Mr. Stephens was sentenced to a year-and-a-half imprisonment and was to be deported after serving that sentence.

A prison official Thursday (23 November) confirms Mr. Stephens is out of prison on conditional release.

The Governor’s office referred Cayman 27 to Immigration to check on the status of Mr. Stephens’ deportation.

A Government Information Services representative told us she’d check the department but has not returned our queries. 

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

