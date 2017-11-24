Stephens out of prison on conditional release

The former track coach sentenced to 18 months behind bars earlier this year is out of Northward Prison.

Ato Stephens in August was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network stemming from illicit photos he received from a then 14-year-old girl he coached.

Mr. Stephens was sentenced to a year-and-a-half imprisonment and was to be deported after serving that sentence.

A prison official Thursday (23 November) confirms Mr. Stephens is out of prison on conditional release.

The Governor’s office referred Cayman 27 to Immigration to check on the status of Mr. Stephens’ deportation.

A Government Information Services representative told us she’d check the department but has not returned our queries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

