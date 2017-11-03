Swimming: CIASA welcomes Canadian Olympian Horner to Pirates Week 5k Swim

The Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association will welcome Canadian Olympian Stephanie Horner to the 2017 Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim, and Technical Director Bailey Weathers says she’s not just coming for the festivities.

“She’s done open water 10k for the last two Olympics, and she told me she’s gonna beat Emily’s time from last year.”

US Olympian Emily Brunemann placed first in the 2016 Pirates Week 5k Open Water Swim, finishing with a time of 1:00:35. Horner finished 23rd overall at the Rio Olympics in the 10k marathon with a time of 1:59:22.1.

Cayman’s John Bodden will be another face to watch, finishing second in the 2016 event with a time of 1:03.55. Weathers says Bodden, who has dominated domestic open water competitions for the better part of three years, has a chance to be the first swimmer across the finish line.

“It’s gonna be a big challenge for him, but I think he probably can. It’s gonna be a fun race.”

The 2017 Pirates Week 5k Swim is at Governor’s Beach Saturday 11 November starting at 7:00 am.

