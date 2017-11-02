C3 Pure Fibre
Tennis: Claybourn advances to U14 finals on day two of Cayman Cup

November 1, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Alex Claybourn will represent Cayman in the first ever under-14 finals as he defeated Delano Reeves of Jamaica 7-6, 6-0 on day two of the 2017 Cayman Cup. In other under-14 semi-final, Cayman’s Jake Booker  would lose to Joaquin Guilleme of Nicaragua 6-1, 6-1.

Cayman’s under-18 girls were in double’s action on day two as well. Cayman’s Willow Wilkinson and Lauren Fullerton took on Australia’s Piper Freeman and Catherine Aulia. The Aussies would go onto win 6-2 and 6-0.

Cayman’s Jade Wilkinson and Canada’s Samantha Horwood would team up to play Fausta and Gerda Zykute of Lithuania. The Lithuanians would win 7-6 and 6-4.

The under-18 boys were also in double’s action, as Cayman’s Callum Theaker and USA’s Timothy Heider teamed up against Columbia’s Gabriel Hurtado and Chile’s Rodrigo Cespedes, losing 7-6(2), 7-6(7).

