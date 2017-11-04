Tennis: Wilkinson advances to women’s final on day four of Cayman Cup

Friday night at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club will see an all Caymanian women’s final in the adult singles division as Jade Wilkinson will take on Lauren Fullerton.

Wilkinson defeated both Yoo Mi Astley and Iloana Roark , while Fullteron defeated Marcia Osario and Jennifer Frizelle.

Wilkinson will also play in the mixed doubles finals, teaming with Callum Theaker to take on Richard Harrison and Sienne Hawkes.

In the adult men’s finals, Harrison will take on Charlie Thompson.

In the junior girls finals, USA’s Madison Sieg will take on Australia’s Catherine Aulia.

The evening will also feature Miss Cayman Anika Connolly in a celebrity tennis match with silent auction and proceeds going to courts/schools affected by hurricanes.

