C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Sports

Tennis: Wilkinson, Sieg, Mochizuka big winners at Cayman Cup

November 6, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

On Friday evening, Cayman’s Jade Wilkinson capped off a busy week of tennis with a straight set win over fellow Caymanian Lauren Fullerton 7-6, 6-1 in the women’s final of the 2017 Cayman Cup. Afterwards,Wilkinson said the match, which became testy at times, was a battle.

“It was pretty competitive, pretty close. Second set I settled into my game, it wasn’t the prettiest tennis, but I pulled it out.”

This is Wilkinson’s third Cayman Cup women’s title. Wilkinson also played in both the women’s adult doubles with local tennis player Jana Koreleva and mixed adult doubles with Caymanian Callum Theaker. Final scores were not available.

In the Under-18 girls finals, fourteen year-old Madison Sieg of the United States won her first International Tennis Federation title, defeating Australia’s Madison Sieg 6-1, 6-2. This was Sieg’s first ITF tournament.

Sieg also won the Under-18 girls doubles title, teaming with Australia’s Luciana Kunkel for a 3-6, 6-0, 10-4 win over Puerto Rico’s Ariana Salguiero-Estela and Bonaire’s Consuela van Grinsven.

In the Under-18 boys finals, Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuka defeated Keshav Chopra of the United States 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. The Under-18 boys doubles finals was abandoned.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: