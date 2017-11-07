Tennis: Wilkinson, Sieg, Mochizuka big winners at Cayman Cup

On Friday evening, Cayman’s Jade Wilkinson capped off a busy week of tennis with a straight set win over fellow Caymanian Lauren Fullerton 7-6, 6-1 in the women’s final of the 2017 Cayman Cup. Afterwards,Wilkinson said the match, which became testy at times, was a battle.

“It was pretty competitive, pretty close. Second set I settled into my game, it wasn’t the prettiest tennis, but I pulled it out.”

This is Wilkinson’s third Cayman Cup women’s title. Wilkinson also played in both the women’s adult doubles with local tennis player Jana Koreleva and mixed adult doubles with Caymanian Callum Theaker. Final scores were not available.

In the Under-18 girls finals, fourteen year-old Madison Sieg of the United States won her first International Tennis Federation title, defeating Australia’s Madison Sieg 6-1, 6-2. This was Sieg’s first ITF tournament.

Sieg also won the Under-18 girls doubles title, teaming with Australia’s Luciana Kunkel for a 3-6, 6-0, 10-4 win over Puerto Rico’s Ariana Salguiero-Estela and Bonaire’s Consuela van Grinsven.

In the Under-18 boys finals, Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuka defeated Keshav Chopra of the United States 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. The Under-18 boys doubles finals was abandoned.

