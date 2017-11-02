C3 Pure Fibre
Top Story: Budget 2018-19, McTaggart talks about the process and moving foward

November 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart breaks down the budget and the start of the debate in the LA tonight (01 November) with Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

