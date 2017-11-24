Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding two Bodden Town girls reported missing yesterday (22 November.)

The girls Ukelia Dixon, aged 16 and Motesha Mothen, aged 15, are both students at John Gray High School. Ms. Dixon has dark hair at shoulder length, green eyes and is light brown in complexion. Ms. Mothen has black natural hair, brown eyes and is brown in complexion. They were last seen wearing their school uniforms when they were dropped off at the high school yesterday morning. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the police tip line at 949-7777.

