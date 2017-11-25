C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Two vehicles stolen overnight: One recovered, the other remains missing

November 24, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Police say they have recovered one of two vehicles stolen in separate incidents overnight.
According to a police media statement issued late this evening (24 November) a dark beige Honda Accord reported stolen during a burglary in the vicinity of Condor Road, Bodden Town has been found.
The second stolen car, a silver Honda CRV, remains missing. That car was stolen in the vicinity of Raleigh Quay in West Bay. The vehicle was last seen being driven from the location by a man with dark complexion and a low cut hair. It’s a 1996 model, registration number 101938.
Police also say they’ve received at least three reports of missing or stolen license plates removed from several vehicles over the last two days in George Town.
The registration numbers on those license plates are 111733, 129702 and 176906.
Anyone with information on these or other incidents are asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or the RCIPS tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter.

