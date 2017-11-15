Two violent incidents recorded Friday, Police hunt suspects

Police are searching for suspects involved in two separate violent incidents at the Margaritaville nightclub. One of the incidents occurred in the nightclub car park and it ended with a gunshot damaging a vehicle on Friday (10 November) night.

It’s the second time in six weeks, police say, a firearm was discharged outside the nightclub. Police say they originally went to the George Town location just before midnight to respond to a 19-year-old man who was struck in his face with a bottle inside Margaritaville. While tending to that incident, officers were made aware of another altercation happening in the parking lot.

Police say a firearm was discharged as armed officers approached. Officers pursued two men dressed in dark clothing toward Fort Street, but the suspects made off. Police then discovered what appeared to be gunshot damage to a vehicle in the parking lot.

In the case of the wounding, police are seeking two men; the first is described as having brown skin, a slim build, about 5-ft, 8 inches tall with braided hair with beads at the ends. The second male is described as having light skin, also about 5 ft 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

