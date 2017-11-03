United with music, toddlers and elderly sing together

The Pines came alive with the sound of music on Wednesday (November 1). Toddlers and the elderly got together yesterday for a special sing-a-long, as part of ongoing older person month celebrations.

Musician Isadora Ferrao says she was inspired to unite children with residents from the pines home after seeing a video online of how positive the two age groups can interact with music.

She launched the first sing-a-long in October for older person’s month and wants to keep the program going based on its success.

“It’s definitely enhancing it, last week we had a sing-a-long and everyone was just so filled with joy and you could just see how much happier they were to have the kids around them and who wouldn’t be right? Little people make you feel happy,” said Musician and event organizer, Isadora Ferrao.

She says the sing-a-longs will potentially be hosted once a month.

