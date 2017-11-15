C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
News

Veterans commemorate Rememberance Day

November 14, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Veterans, politicians, public figures and the public all gathered in George Town on Sunday (12 November) to commemorate Remembrance Day.

CI Veterans Association Vice President Paul Ebanks says he was pleased with this year’s Remembrance Day turnout honoring the hundreds of Caymanian lives lost at war.

“Remembering those that gave their tomorrow, so we could have our today and that’s important, there are people that didn’t make it back and we remember those,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Ebanks said the Association is still collecting money for their poppy appeal initiative, to support local veterans and their families. He also said he would like veterans to engage more with the youth programmes such as the Cadet Corps.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: