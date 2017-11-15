Veterans commemorate Rememberance Day

Veterans, politicians, public figures and the public all gathered in George Town on Sunday (12 November) to commemorate Remembrance Day.

CI Veterans Association Vice President Paul Ebanks says he was pleased with this year’s Remembrance Day turnout honoring the hundreds of Caymanian lives lost at war.

“Remembering those that gave their tomorrow, so we could have our today and that’s important, there are people that didn’t make it back and we remember those,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Ebanks said the Association is still collecting money for their poppy appeal initiative, to support local veterans and their families. He also said he would like veterans to engage more with the youth programmes such as the Cadet Corps.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

