With eviction imminent, man files writ against Scotiabank

November 27, 2017
Joe Avary
Gregory Watt told Cayman 27 he filed a writ against Scotiabank. He said he has until 28 November to vacate his home.

A Bodden Town man who told Cayman 27 he’s facing foreclosure for just $3,000 in arrears is now taking the fight to save his home to the courts.

Gregory Watt said he now has until 28 November to vacate his home. Mr. Watt told Cayman 27 he submitted a writ against Scotiabank last week, the bank has been served, and now he’s waiting for its response.

Mr. Watt said he plans to represent himself, as he can’t afford a lawyer. He told Cayman 27 he’s ready for whatever the case may bring.

