Woman robbed outside West Bay home

Police are searching for a man robbed a West Bay woman yesterday (7 November) making of with an undisclosed sum of cash and valuables.

According to the RCIPS the woman was confronted by the unknown man when she arrived home at around 11:30 pm last night. The man pressed an unknown object to the woman’s side and took her purse containing cash and personal items.

The suspect is described as 6 ft tall and slim build.

He was seen wearing dark clothes and he kept the lower half of his face covered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

