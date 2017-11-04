Woman turns herself in after fleeing the scene of crash at King’s Roundabout

A 35-year-old woman is now on police bail after she was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident. The incident happened Wednesday (01 November) at King’s roundabout, Prospect. The George Town woman turned herself into police yesterday (02 November.)

Police said her arrest stemmed from a motor vehicle collision where a white Toyota and a blue Toyota Rav4 collided, which resulted in the car being overturned. The driver of the blue Rav4 fled the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

