It’s World Diabetes Day, a day dedicated to creating awareness about this deadly disease, one Cecil Goddard knows all to well.

He said, “I had a few friends that would not listen, they are now in the grave yard. It is sad, because they don’t have to be there.” Mr Goddard is also battling diabetes and he says his family had a history of diabetes and while he tried to take care of himself, he was still diagnosed with diabetes in 2004.

“I normally was very careful and used to check myself all the time, so I realized one day that it was a little high so that’s how I knew,” said Mr Goddard. Since then he says his lifestyle has certainly changed, “I go to the gym likes five times per week and if I don’t go to the gym I walk so diet and lifestyle is very very important.” said Mr Goddard.

Dr Ana Matthews, General Practitioner at the HSA agrees, she says the largest contributor to persons being diagnosed with diabetes is their lifestyle. She said, “One of the things that is lacking in our modern-day life is physical activity when I say exercise I don’t necessarily mean you should go and join a gym but you have to increase you daily physical activity.”

Tuesday crowds gathered at the atrium at the HSA to get their blood sugar tested. As well as speak to professionals regarding their health. HSA’s Community Dietitian Tamara Riley says balance is key. She said, “We usually try not to use that word absolutely no, you don’t really want to turn people off, what you want to do is to teach people about their limitations you want to talk to people about variety moderation and balance.”

Mr Goddard warned that for those who do not take diabetes seriously the results can be very detrimental. This year’s theme for World Diabetes Day is women and diabetes.

