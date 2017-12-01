1.5 DUI arrests per day in December

Police continue to say they’re concerned about the number of traffic offences on Cayman’s roads during this holiday season.

There has been an average of 1.5 arrests for Driving Under the Influence since the RCIPS kicked off its annual holiday safety campaign — Winter Guardian — back on 1 December.

There have been nine DUI arrests in the six days between 22-26 December alone, including one case where a driver was passed out in his vehicle.

Police say 251 motor vehicle crashes of varying degrees have occurred since the beginning of the month, an average of nearly nine crashes per day.

Police highlighted one incident on Christmas Day where a man driving a car with three children in it was found to have a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

In a statement, Acting Chief Inspector Everton Spence said:

“In the course of our operations… We are seeing both responsible and reprehensible behaviour. We are seeing designated drivers and people taking advantage of alternate transportation so they do not drive home intoxicated after holiday parties and outings. But we are also seeing people behind the wheel who are so clearly impaired there is no excuse for them or those around them to allow them to drive.”

There are at least two free ride options on New Year’s Eve (31 December).

Click here for more information on the National Drug Council’s Purple Ribbon Bus programme, which provides free bus service to through all five districts on Grand Cayman.

The Hope Foundation also is hosting a Park N Ride programme. Contact Brent Hydes at 928-9099 or brenthydes60@yahoo.com that night to schedule a ride.

