16 pests rounded up in Brac green iguana cull

Cayman Brackers went on the offensive against the invasive green iguana last week with a series of nightly culls.

A small group of DOE staffers and some local Brac volunteers spent four nights hunting down the invasive pests, catching and humanely killing sixteen in total.

The DOE said hunting by night gives the advantage to the hunters.

“We do the night searches, and we can see them much better under torch light, because the green shines out very well, and then they are much easier to catch because they are cold blooded, so they are much cooler at night,” said DOE Terrestrial Research Officer Sophie O’Hehir.

The DOE told Cayman 27 there’s no official count of how many greens are on Cayman Brac, but it is clear there is a small active breeding population.

The DOE’s aim is to establish a small rapid response team, like the one in place on Little Cayman, to investigate green iguana sightings on the Brac.

