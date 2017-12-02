2 held for drug importation; 1 charged with human smuggling

Two men remain in custody after police say they tried to smuggle drugs on a canoe.

Prospect resident Dencle Barnes, 48-year-old, and 26-year-old Jamaican Marvin Campbell today (27 December) made their initial court appearance.

Police say the Joint Marine Unit spotted the boat early Saturday morning and seized an undisclosed quantity of ganja.

Mr. Barnes faces charged of importation of ganja and human smuggling.

Mr. Campbell faces charges of importation of ganja and illegal landing.

They were remanded into custody and are set to appear next on 16 January.

