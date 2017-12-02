Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
2 held for drug importation; 1 charged with human smuggling

December 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Two men remain in custody after police say they tried to smuggle drugs on a canoe.
Prospect resident Dencle Barnes, 48-year-old, and 26-year-old Jamaican Marvin Campbell today (27 December) made their initial court appearance.
Police say the Joint Marine Unit spotted the boat early Saturday morning and seized an undisclosed quantity of ganja.
Mr. Barnes faces charged of importation of ganja and human smuggling.
Mr. Campbell faces charges of importation of ganja and illegal landing.
They were remanded into custody and are set to appear next on 16 January.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

