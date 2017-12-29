September and October saw Cayman Cricket travel to South Africa for an ICC World Cricket League 50-over Division Five tournament. The Under-20 national boys football squad would gain entry into the Cayman Islands Football Association’s Premier League. The Flag Football Association finals saw men’s and women’s squads compete in two exciting games. Let’s take a look at two more months of sports in 2017!
2017 Year in Review: Sports in Cayman for September and October
December 28, 2017
