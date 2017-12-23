2017 YIR: Looking back at legislation

We continue our look back at the year that was 2017 which brought with it many changes to the law books of Cayman. Tonight (22 December) we take a look at some of the legislation that made the cut and others that didn’t.

Cayman’s lawmakers were busy in the last sittings of the legislative assembly before the 24 May election.

The last LA sitting in February before the house dissolved saw MLAs buckle down to wade through 38 bills, among them changes to the Companies Law, creation of a beneficial ownership information sharing framework and Non-Profits legislation.

Also on the law books in 2017 a new Trademarks Law which means for the first time, brand owners can register their marks in the Cayman Islands without first registering them in the UK or EU.

Cayman’s contentious Ombudsman Law. Also went on the books in 2017, as well as, bills that sought to give first-time offenders a chance like the Cautions Law.

The government also introduced amendments to the penal code paving the way for sexual harm protection orders… The first of which was issued in December.

The Public Lands law together with changes to the Prescription Law that enshrines public rights of way and beach access points.

Cayman’s Older Persons’ legislation is the first human rights legislation here to prioritise the inclusion of older persons.

There was also the non-profits law to ensure organisations are operating in the public interest, putting measures in place to combat terrorism financing while streamlining the process for Non-Profit entities.

While all these and other bills made the cut. One major bill that did not was the Legal Practitioner’s Bill. It was a bill former minister Wayne Panton worked hard to push through.

However, after contentious debate and stumbling blocks government withdrew the bill.

And just over 90 bills have been listed for the new sitting of the LA.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

