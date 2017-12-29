Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Are Brac burglaries on the rise?

December 29, 2017
Felicia Rankin
There has been outcry on social media about what some describe as a string of burglaries on Cayman Brac.

The latest a supermarket targeted by burglars on Christmas day.

But according to RCIPS only three burglaries have been reported over the past two months.

The Market Place on Cross Road was burgled on Monday.

Police say entry was gained through doors at the side of the building and say it’s unconfirmed whether anything of value was taken.

Police say there were two other burglaries in November.

One taking place at residence and the other at Billy’s supermarket on West End road.

Cayman 27 reached out to the manager of Market Place as well as some of those posting on social media but our offers for comment were declined.

