Attorney Richard Barton picks apart the Music and Dance (Control) Law saying it’s time for Cayman to update antiquated legislation. He joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales on tonight’s (20 December) Top Story segment to discuss the issue.
Barton on New Year’s Eve limitations: ‘Time for law changes’
December 21, 2017
