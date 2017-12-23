Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Beach access updates: Wharf obstacles removed, landscaper confirms error

December 22, 2017
Joe Avary
The shrubs have been removed, but this tree remains in the beach access path. Owners wouldn’t say if they plan to have it removed, but did confirm the tree has been there for two years.
Wharf employees told Cayman 27 the tables were stored in the beach access path in preparation for a special event. The tables were removed by noon on Thursday.

Cayman 27’s reporting prompts action again, as we continue to spotlight blocked beach access rights of way across our islands. Here are some updates to some stories we brought you this week.

Let’s start out on Prospect Point Road, where a tip from a Cayman 27 viewer led us to a curious case of a so-called ‘disappearing’ beach access. That tipster told me the beach access sign initially came down in October, but they contacted Cayman 27 Monday after they noticed shrubs were planted across the path. One Palacades owner says it was not their intention to block the path, they said a landscaping error was to blame for the placement of the shrubs.

That explanation was met with skepticism, as evidenced by much of the social media reaction to the story. Friday, I can confirm from the landscaper that it was an honest mistake on their part. The shrubs at the entrance to the path have since been removed, but a small tree is still blocking the path. Cayman 27 asked the owner if they plan to instruct landscapers to remove the tree, which they said was planted some two years ago. The owner did not give a straight answer, however, they criticised our coverage as ‘sensationalising’ the issue.

The gate which sparked a confrontation between neighbors on Boggy Sands Road Monday has been replaced. Both parties told Cayman 27 they are keen to work out the dispute amicably in the new year.

“You just want to make us look like bad guys to get a story,” said the owner. “It’s really wrong. We have really improved the access.”

Now moving on to another beach access blockage, this one next to a popular George Town restaurant, the Wharf. Wednesday, our cameras caught tourists lining up single file to make their way down the path to the beach. The tables weren’t completely blocking the path, but tourists still rated the partial blockage a minor inconvenience.

When approached, staff from the Wharf admitted the restaurant was storing its tables in the beach access path while it prepared for a special event. By noon Thursday, the tables had been moved out of the path, and beach access had been restored.

And who could forget this ugly confrontation between neighbors on Boggy Sand Road? Our cameras caught it all on tape. Both parties involved in this private beach access brouhaha have agreed to settle their differences amicably. The gate that was removed, sparking the confrontation, is back in place at least for now.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

