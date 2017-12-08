Flow – Double Data Christmas
Beres Hammond touches down in Cayman for Capella music festival

December 7, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Popular Jamaican reggae singer Beres Hammon headlines tomorrow’s (8 December) Capella music festival.

The well-known singer touched down this morning (7 December) with a smile, telling those in the crowd to big up themselves.

The singer is set to perform at the Capella music festival along with a group of other celebrated musicians.

He said he’s looking forward to performing for the Cayman crowds.

“Beautiful performances every time I come here it’s always a beautiful one and the folks warm I love that you know. I love Cayman every time all the folks, family, big up yourself see you tomorrow,” said Mr. Hammond.

You can watch Beres Hammond perform tomorrow at the Festival Green at Camana Bay.

 

 

Felicia Rankin

