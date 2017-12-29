Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Big Story: Breaking down the Music & Dancing (Control) Law

December 28, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Controversy continues to swirl around Cayman’s Music and Dancing (Control) Law as a Government-sponsored gospel concert is scheduled for Sunday (31 December) while other businesses had to ditch their New Year’s Eve plans due to the law. It prohibits dancing and live or loud music on Sundays. 

Former legal draftsman Bilika Simamba joins Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set Thursday (28 December) to break down the law, his interpretations, why this issue has come up and what can be done about it. 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: