Big Story: Breaking down the Music & Dancing (Control) Law

Controversy continues to swirl around Cayman’s Music and Dancing (Control) Law as a Government-sponsored gospel concert is scheduled for Sunday (31 December) while other businesses had to ditch their New Year’s Eve plans due to the law. It prohibits dancing and live or loud music on Sundays.

Former legal draftsman Bilika Simamba joins Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set Thursday (28 December) to break down the law, his interpretations, why this issue has come up and what can be done about it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

