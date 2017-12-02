Flow – Double Data Christmas
Bodden Town teen reported missing

December 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Three days after returning home Bodden Town teenager Motesha Mothen is reported missing.
Today (1 December) police issued an alert for the 14-year-old girl. She was last seen yesterday (30 November) wearing her John Gray High School uniform. Ms. Mothen has black natural hair, brown eyes and is of brown complexion.
Officers are appealing to the public for assistance. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town police station at 947-2220.

