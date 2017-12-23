Body found hanging in Windsor Park

According to the RCIPS, the body of a man was found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town early Saturday morning.

In a press release issued early Saturday (23 December), police described receiving reports of the body of a man found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town shortly after 6 a.m.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene where the body was found. EMTs determined there were no signs of life. The RCIPS is investigating. No other details were made immediately available.

Police ask that anyone with any information about this incident call 949-4222 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477(TIPS).

Cayman 27 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

